Mountain Dew coming to Regal cinemas, company says

Moviegoers will no longer have to sneak in their own Mountain Dew into Regal cinemas.

Regal announced they will add Mountain Dew to its menus at more than 500 locations this spring.

The Mountain Dew Freeze will also be a new addition.

Mountain Dew's parent company, Pepsi Co. and Regal said they are exploring other Mountain Dew "varieties and creations" to bring to theaters later this year.

Going to the movies is about to get a lot cooler. Head to @RegalMovies this spring for your Mtn Dew and Mtn Dew Freeze ❄️ pic.twitter.com/11aZnIy8bl — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) January 14, 2020

