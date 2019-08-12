Mountain Dew unveils limited edition label for Michigan's Upper Peninsula after labeling mistake

Mountain Dew revealed the exclusive Upper Peninsula label and bottle at the Upper Peninsula Supply Company on Sunday.

As part of their DewNited Summer program, Mountain Dew mistakenly included the Upper Peninsula as part of Wisconsin.

U.P. residents were quick to correct the beverage makers.

Mountain Dew was also quick to apologize and asked Yoopers what they loved most about where they live.

Then the company incorporated those images on their limited edition label which was unveiled Sunday.

Fans of the drink lined up along the Washington Avenue to get a free sample of the limited edition bottle. Each visitor also received a free T-shirt, matching poster and other swag.

Nicole Portwood, vice president of marketing at Mountain Dew traveled from New York City to reveal the label personally. She said the whole thing was all a happy accident because it gave her and her colleagues a chance to get an idea of what Upper Michigan is all about.

"The best thing I can say is thank you. Thank you for giving us an opportunity to right a wrong. Thank you for having a good sense of humor, for being so friendly and kind, for the warm welcome here and for helping us create really something that's one of a kind and unique, just like the Upper Peninsula,” Portwood announced.

Bugsy Sailor was instrumental in creating the label’s design according to Portwood. He’s always glad to have the opportunity to resolve any inaccuracies when it comes to the perception of the Upper Peninsula.

"Since this business started over 11 years ago, one of our missions has always been to put the U.P. on the map. That’s figuratively a lot of the times but some of the times it’s also literally. But this place is such a gem. I've always come from the position that it should be celebrated and it's so unique in how it’s bordered by the water and with the Yooper identity and everything else, it’s a very unique pocket in the United States,” Sailor said.

Sailor also took some time to show our visitors from Mountain Dew some of the local sites so they’d more completely understand why our residents have been so passionate about the cartographic miscalculation.

"So long as we're included on the map we're a bunch of really nice people. We're genuine people, down to Earth and I think the Mountain Dew folks are recognizing that already, coming here from the city life,” Sailor said .

The Upper Peninsula mountain dew label will not be sold in stores. They only made 906 of them (906 is the U.P.'s area code).

If you missed Sunday’s giveaway, you can find them at the U.P. State Fair in Escanaba starting Monday.

