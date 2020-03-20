Mountain Tough relaunching to help during coronavirus outbreak

Mountain Tough, a local organization started to help Sevier County victims of the 2016 Gatlinburg Wildfires, has relaunched to help out residents during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We encourage all citizens and business owners to visit this site for the latest information on the COVID-19 situation” said Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters. “This will be a great resource for our community. Working together, we will show resiliency to rise above this situation quickly and show everyone that we will always be, mountain tough.”

The website has the following information:

· Announcements concerning COVID-19

· Unemployment and layoff information

· SBA Grant information

· Sevier County School System information

· How to stay safe and how to do know if you need to be tested

· Sevier County Health Department information

· Walters State Community College information

· East Tennessee State University, Sevierville campus information

· Press releases concerning COVID-19

· A community resource directory

· Links to public utility websites

Learn more about the site here.

