Police: Mt. Juliet man confessed to shooting mother multiple times

Investigators in Mt. Juliet have arrested and charged a 26-year-old man with attempted murder after they said he confessed to shooting his mother.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, Jerald Riggs was booked into the Wilson County Jail after reportedly shooting his 48-year-old mother.

Investigators said they responded to the Meridian at Providence Apartments around 8:30 a.m. on January 20 for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers said they found a woman with "numerous gunshot wounds to various parts of her body."

Police said they found Riggs nearby, and he was captured. Police said Riggs admitted to using a small-caliber handgun to shoot the victim multiple times.

Riggs was charged with attempted criminal homicide. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

