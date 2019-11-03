Mt. Juliet police vehicle hit by suspected distracted driver

Four Mt. Juliet police officers were investigating a crash on I-40 when their patrol car was hit by a distracted driver, according to officials.

A three-vehicle crash shut down a portion of I-40 East Sunday morning. Police detained a man who was suspected of driving impaired and on a revoked driver's license. Officers said they detained the man and placed him in the back seat of a patrol SUV.

Officers said they were continuing to investigate the crash when a driver reportedly failed to see the patrol vehicles and hit a patrol SUV, launching it within feet of the officers.

The suspect detained in the backseat of the patrol SUV was injured, according to reports. Police said they immediately began to help the injured suspect and checked on the distracted driver.

Police said the suspect sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The distracted driver was not seriously injured, according to reports.

No officers were hurt during the crash.

“Motorists must always pay attention while driving. There are many distractions to a driver, but eyes must have a focus on the road ahead,” Chief James Hambrick said. “Our prayers will be with the injured suspect, and we hope he recovers quickly.”

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers will handle the investigation of the crash.

