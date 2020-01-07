About 30 vehicles crash on I-95 in snowy Maine

A portion of the I-95 was closed for several hours Tuesday morning because of a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 northbound near mile marker 174 in the Carmel area.

The road reopened around 11:30 a.m.

Police said 30 vehicles may be involved. They said the combination of slippery roads and blinding sun contributed to the multi-vehicle crash.

Police do not believe there are any fatalities, but there are serious injuries.

Both northbound lanes were closed as responders assisted with the crash victims and removal of vehicles.

Traffic was backed up for miles.

Maine Forest Rangers sent a helicopter to the scene to assist Maine State Police.

Badly damaged vehicles were seen, and injured people were being removed from those vehicles.

From Maine State Police: "Several hundred motorists have been stranded behind the crash site and troopers and the Maine Department of Transportation are making plans to utilize a crossover to get those vehicles turned around.

