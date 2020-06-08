Advertisement

Multiple Auburn University football players test positive for COVID-19

By WVLT Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
Several Auburn University football players tested positive for COVID-19.

that three Auburn football players tested positive for COVID-19, the university confirmed Monday.

“They are asymptomatic and have been isolated,” Auburn Athletics spokesperson Kirk Sampson said.

The head football coach, Gus Malzahn said last week that players would be tested that Friday as a part of the teams plan to bring student athletes back to campus for practice.

“Strategically, we have guys coming in at certain times so we’ll know who is around who," Malzahn said before the testing. “They are going to go to their rooms. Before they get back with the test, they are going to be in the room with their roommate.”

The coach previously said if any of the players tested positive, "we will have a record of who has been around them.”

WFSA also reported that at least five football players at the University of Alabama tested positive for the virus.

