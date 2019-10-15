Multiple churches burglarized in Knoxville, KPD investigating

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said multiple churches have been burglarized or vandalized early Tuesday morning in Knoxville.

KPD responded to Shoreline Church around 2:26 a.m. where a glass door was shattered by a large rock. Police said nothing initially appeared to be stolen from the church.

At 2:45 a.m. KPD was called to Transformation Church where the front door was shattered and left open. Officials do not currently know if anything has been stolen.

At the same time, deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a similar call at West Towne Christian Church. According to KCSO, items were stolen from the church.

KPD officers canvassed all the churches in the area for the rest of the night. Officials said no suspicious vehicles or people were found.

KPD is currently investigating the incident.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

