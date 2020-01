The Cocke County Fire Department confirmed multiple crews are working an active fire that covers 15 acres along Hwy 32 in Cosby near the North Carolina border.

Officials told WVLT News a witness reported a "woods fire" at 4074 Trail Hollow Road around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

No structural damage or injures have been reported.

WVLT News is still working to learn what might have caused the fire.

This is a developing story.

