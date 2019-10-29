Multiple guns stolen during robbery at Kentucky home

Kentucky State Police said multiple guns were stolen after a burglary in Harlan County.

Officials said KSP responded to a burglary where a suspect reportedly forced themselves inside a home. Troopers said the victim had been out of town for a couple of weeks and came home to find his gun safe and several guns had been stolen.

The guns included a 28 gauge shotgun, M1A grand, a 22 rifle and a Winchester safe, according to reports.

Troopers determined the force of entry was from the garage and believed to have happened in the early part of October.

KSP is asking anyone with information about the theft to call 606-573-3131.

