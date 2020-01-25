Multiple lane closures on I-640 throughout weekend

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said motorists should be alert for construction activities that will have an impact on travel over the next two weeks.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 25, TDOT will perform repairs along sections of I-640 in Knoxville.

TDOT crews said work that will require multiple lane closures will take place on the weekends of Jan. 25-26 and February 1-2.

Work that will require only one lane to be closed will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. All work is expected to be completed by Friday, Feb. 7, according to TDOT.

Officials said delays are likely during these construction activities.

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution through this area and watch out for TDOT crews.

