Driver cut from car in multiple-vehicle crash on Tazewell Pike

Officials are investigating a three-car crash that trapped one driver Monday afternoon.

Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue and AMR responded to the crash on Tazewell Pike at Carter Road around 3 p.m.

According to reports, rescue personnel had to free the trapped driver by cutting the roof off of an overturned vehicle.

Officials said no one was seriously injured.

Law enforcement is investigating the circumstances that lead to the crash.

