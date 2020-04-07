Multiple vehicles damaged in Knoxville car lot fire

Rural Metro fire officials said multiple vehicles sustained damage during a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the back lot of Harper's Infinity on Kingston Pike around noon after receiving reports of multiple car fires.

When firefighters arrived they discovered at least two vehicles involved in the fire with multiple vehicles close by.

Nearly 5 or 6 vehicles could have sustained varying levels of damage during the fire, according to Rural Metro.

