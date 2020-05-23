Multiple victims injured after 'numerous fired shots' near Stillhouse Tavern

Knoxville police said multiple people were hospitalized after a shooting outside a Knoxville business Friday night.

KPD officers said they received multiple calls of shots fired in the area around the Stillhouse Tavern on the 4900 block of Homberg Drive around 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers said the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators with the KPD Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and were advised two additional men arrived at the University of Tennessee Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said numerous people fired shots outside the Stillhouse Tavern for unknown reasons and fled the scene.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit will continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7217.

