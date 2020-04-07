Suspect in Strawberry Plains Pike stabbing shot by officer

The suspect in a stabbing at a Strawberry Plains Pike truck stop was shot by police, according to officials at the scene.

Multiple victims were reportedly injured in the stabbing at Pilot at 7210 Strawbery Plains Pike just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

According to officials, four ambulances and Rural Metro were on the way to the scene.

According to Rural Metro, one person was taken to the hospital. Officials confirmed that person was not the suspect.

