Mural contains expletive toward Trump, city leaders say there's nothing they can do

A new mural in downtown Lexington contains an expletive-laced message critical of President Donald Trump.

PRHBTN art gallery posted a photo of the mural on Facebook which contains the message, "F*** Trump." The mural, which is titled, "The Devil Is In The Details," is on the building at 139 West Short Street.

The gallery's Facebook post states the mural was done by ELLE Street Art. The message appears just to the right of the snake's mouth.

The work has led to some praise and criticism online. Some have expressed support for it, while others want to see it painted over.

City of Lexington spokeswoman Susan Straub said there is nothing city workers can do to remove the message.

“This is a mural on a private building. No public dollars are involved in this mural," Straub said. "As much as we don’t agree with the use of vulgarity, this is a free speech issue.”

