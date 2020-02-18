Murder charges for 4 in rural Tennessee man's 2015 slaying

Authorities say four people have been charged in connection with the slaying of a man whose body was found on the side of a road in rural Tennessee more than four years ago.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that agents have been investigating since the body of Paul “JR” Hayward was found on Highway 230 in Hickman County on Dec. 27, 2015. Hayward's vehicle was found later at a bar in Columbia.

A grand jury earlier this month indicted Lyndsey Barnes, Jamie Swarthout, Mustafa Slater, and Tramell Sparkman on charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery.

