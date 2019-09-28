Murder mystery bringing families to the library

The Blount County Library held a huge Harry Potter themed game of Clue on Saturday.

This game brought kids and adults from the community together to solve a murder mystery. Participants were given a list of instructions including three questions they could ask each 'suspect' to figure out who killed Harry Potter.

Librarians said having events like these get kids into the library checking out books.

"These days parents and kids don't have anything to do in the area and they want to get out and meet with other people face to face - not online and that's a void that the library can fill." said Librarian Clay Kriese.

The game lasted from 1-4 pm at the Blount County Library. Kids that figured out the mystery were given candy prized at the end of the game. Harry Potter themed refreshments were provided throughout the game for all participants.

You can find a calendar of events the library hosts like this on their website.

