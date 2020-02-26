Slaying of south Mississippi teen revealed by doorbell camera

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - The family of the 16-year-old girl who was murdered in her home Monday say their Ring doorbell shows the five suspects entering and leaving the house.

Five Biloxi teens are each charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Madison Harris. Pictured from left, Jasmine Kelley, Jarvis Cook, Yakeshia Blackmon, Jaquez Porter and Willow Blackmon (Source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

Madison Harris was shot in her grandparent’s Biloxi home on Monday afternoon. Five teens were later charged with capital murder in her death.

James Waldeck, who is engaged to the girl's grandmother and lives in the house where the slaying took place, said he learned something was wrong when his Ring Doorbell app showed an ambulance at their home.

According to him, the camera at the garage door revealed much more about what happened in his home.

“Madison was here. Her very good friend, Paul, and her dad was in the back yard raking leaves,” Waldeck said. “One girl came in, I saw on Ring Doorbell, about a half hour before. And then, according to my Ring Doorbell, four of them charged in an unlocked door here at the carport. And within a matter of 10 seconds, the shooting and screaming, and then them running out the door being chased by Paul, her friend, and then her dad.”

Madison had lived with in the house with Waldeck, her grandmother, and her dad for the last four years ever since her parents divorced.

Five teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 were charged with capital murder in Madison’s death. Waldeck said Madison considered some of those suspects friends.

“They were in our house a number of different times, I thought as friends, yes,” Waldeck said. “They just lived two or three houses down and across the street.”

But Waldeck said something had changed.

“We think they were involved in a burglary at the house two weeks ago,” Waldeck said. “Of course, the police were called, and we were pressing charges against that first crime, and we’re afraid this may have been retaliation against us reporting their crime.”

After the burglary, Harris' family was worried about another break-in and took special precautions.

“We screwed the window shut so they couldn’t get in there,” Waldeck said. “We put deadbolts on the doors so that they had to be locked with a key to get in or out, but the carport door was unlocked, and that’s where they made their way in.”

Biloxi police have said the suspects went in planning to rob Harris, but Waldeck said he thinks they had other plans going in.

“Premeditation. Definitely. 'Cause the video doorbell lasts 15 seconds or 30 seconds for them to come in, shoot. You hear screaming, then everybody running out the door,” Waldeck said.

Because of the pending investigation, police are not releasing the doorbell video.

Now, Madison’s family and friends are struggling with grief as they try to understand why their child was taken from them.

Read more: Five teens charged with capital murder in death of 16-year-old Biloxi girl

Copyright 2020 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.