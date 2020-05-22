Murder suspect could be hiding in Smoky Mountains, $7k reward offered

The U.S. Marshal's Service and the Greenville County Sheriff are offering a $7,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in a Greenville, South Carolina murder.

The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force is working with investigators from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office to search for Ryan Dusha Kedar, 49, who is accused of killing Mark Jermon, 58, at Herdklotz Park Feb. 26.

Investigators said Kedar enjoys hiking and they suspect he may be hiding in the mountains of South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky or Virginia.

Officials said Kedar should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Kedar’s whereabouts is urged to call 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. Tips may also be submitted online here.

