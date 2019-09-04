Murder suspect released from jail due to clerical error

A murder suspect awaiting trial in Davidson County was released on bond due to a clerical error.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office confirms Roberto Josue Viera-Aybar was being held on a first-degree murder charge but was released on Friday, August 30.

Viera-Aybar was being held on a $500,000 bond after his arrest in April 2018 with two other men – Hector J. Ruiz and Kevin Isaza Palacio.

Agents began investigating in 2017 when Luiz Lopez's partially-burned body was found in a wooded area near Dalton, Georgia. A 13-year-old boy made the gruesome discovery.

The TBI partnered with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on the case.

They determined Lopez was murdered in Davidson County but his body was burned and disposed of in Georgia.

A Grand Jury indicted all three men, who are awaiting trial. Now, Viera-Aybar is free and authorities are now looking for him here in the Nashville area.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.