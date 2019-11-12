Murder suspect reportedly calls Mississippi newsroom to 'explain himself'

A man claiming to be a wanted murder suspect called WLOX newsroom in Mississippi Monday afternoon and to explain himself and clarify what he said are lies being told on him.

Roderick Bowers first called WLOX around 3:10 p.m. asking to speak to the WLOX reporter who originally reported on the story, according to WLOX. Bowers then began speaking to another WLOX employee and claimed the statements the witnesses told police after the Sunday morning shooting were lies.

Gulfport police identified Bowers as the suspect involved in a shooting that left 32-year-old Cruz johnson dead and another person injured on Sunday morning.

The victim was shot multiple times in a car outside a home on 47th Avenue, according to police. Johnson later died from his injuries.

According to police, Bowers was also a suspect in a kidnapping that happened Nov. 6. Bowers allegedly kidnapped a woman that he had been previously been in a relationship with, according to reports. The woman was found safe a day later.

Bowers, who is on the run, told WLOX he plans to turn himself in to police after he first takes care of a few things.

According to Bowers, he claims he has three children with the woman who he “allegedly kidnapped”, which he claims is the same person who received non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting Sunday. Bowers claimed the woman grabbed the gun, and that’s how her hand got shot.

Bowers claims he wanted the woman to take the kids for a time because he has a relative who had just been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Bowers said the woman and Johnson (the shooting victim who died) were coworkers and the two had a relationship.

When asked about the morning of the shooting, Bowers said, “Yesterday morning, when I saw them, I just lost it.”

Bowers claimed the two brought “it all on themselves”.

“I’m very close to my kids. I lost my kids when she went to prison two or three years ago. When she was in prison, we were doing fine until she got out,” he said. “This man took away my kids.”

Bowers claimed some of the statements made against him by witnesses were not true.

“They’re trying to make it look like I went back after her or him for the alleged kidnapping,” he said. “I went at him for comments he made about my kids.”

Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania said both the shooting and the kidnapping are connected.

Bowers told WLOX he also lost it on the night of the reported kidnapping. He claims Johnson had been harassing him.

“When I saw him [Johnson] with the woman I’ve been with for nine years... I lost it,” Bowers said. “I’m not saying I’m right, but they provoked me real strong.”

In the calls, Bowers claims the victims told him he wouldn’t see his kids again.

"[She] just took me to a place I didn’t want to be.... I’ve done a lot of things, but one thing I’ve always been a good father,” he said.

Bowers ended the call with promising to turn himself in to police custody.

WLOX said they are cooperating with the Gulfport Police Department with the investigation and have relayed the necessary information to authorities.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WLOX. All rights reserved.

