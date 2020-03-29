Murfreesboro attorney charged with rape, kidnapping of teen

A Murfreesboro attorney is facing multiple charges after he reportedly kidnapped and raped a young girl Friday according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

David Whelan, 49, is accused of kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old teen girl inside his Murfreesboro home according to Detective Sgt. Steve Craig.

“She was babysitting his daughter,” Craig said. “When he arrived home, he allegedly raped her. She was able to escape and call 911 for help immediately.”

Whelan is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape after an investigation by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. According to authorities, detectives interviewed the victim and were able to collect enough evidence to search Whelan's home, where he was taken into custody.

Whelan was booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on $130,000 bond. He is awaiting a hearing on the charges set for August 3 in General Sessions Court.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.