Murfreesboro police searching for homicide suspect

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Murfreesboro authorities are searching for a homicide suspect connected to a 2019 shooting.
The Murfreesboro Police Department is looking for 25-year-old Daicoro Sunders. They believe he is connected to a fatal shooting that occurred in 2019 on Eagle Street.
Sunders has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's 'Most Wanted' list.
The TBI is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of Sunders.
