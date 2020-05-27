Murfreesboro police searching for homicide suspect

Murfreesboro authorities are searching for a homicide suspect connected to a 2019 shooting.

The Murfreesboro Police Department is looking for 25-year-old Daicoro Sunders. They believe he is connected to a fatal shooting that occurred in 2019 on Eagle Street.

Sunders has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's 'Most Wanted' list.

The TBI is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of Sunders.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.