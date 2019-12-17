Murfreesboro man arrested, charged with solicitation of a minor

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Murfreesboro man was arrested after he reportedly attempted to have sexual relations with what he thought was a minor.

TBI officials said, in October, an agent posed as a 14-year-old and 12-year-old girl on an online site. Ryan James Fitzner, 29, reportedly began talking with the undercover agent and engaged in sexual conversations and sent multiple photos of himself.

Fitzner arranged to meet what he thought two teenage girls and officials said he had plans to participate in sexual activities with the girls.

Fitzner was arrested and charged with one count of solicitation of a minor and one count of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

Fitzner was booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.