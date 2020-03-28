Murfreesboro man finds grenade while mowing lawn

A Murfreesboro man was mowing his lawn when he came across what he later learned was an inactive military training hand grenade in his front yard.

Murfreesboro police said the man was mowing when he hit something with the blade of his mower. When the man saw the grenade, he and his wife backed away and called 911.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Bomb Squad arrived at the home and determined it wasn't a live grenade.

The bomb squad placed the grenade in a protected container to be disposed of.

