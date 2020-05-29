Murfreesboro suspect arrested after body found in wooded area ruled homicide

A Murfreesboro man has been arrested after a body was found in a wooded area Friday, May 15.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said 40-year-old Robert "Stump" Jenkins has been charged with first degree murder after the body of 50-year-old Gino Harris was discovered in a wooded area on Robert Rose Drive Friday May 15.

According to a report, a resident of the area where the body was found was walking with his daughter and discovered the body around noon on May 15.

Authorities pronounced Harris deceased and said the body 'appears to have been there for some time.'

Jenkins was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday May 27. He remains in custody at the Colquitt County Georgia Jail where he waits to be extradited to Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

