Muse Knoxville hosts family-friendly Noon Year's Eve celebration

If you are looking for a family-friendly way to celebrate the new year, Muse Knoxville has just the thing.

Muse Knoxville will host a family-friendly Noon Year's Eve celebration to help bring in 2020.

City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Tennessee State Senator Becky Massey will lead young party-goers with a noontime countdown.

The event will feature a noon-time ball drop and dance party on New Year's Eve.

The party will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Muse Knoxville in Chilhowee Park.

