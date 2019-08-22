Music Feeds features Steve Earle and the Dukes

Join Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee for the 2nd Annual concert series, Music Feeds featuring Steve Earle and the Dukes Friday, August 30th at the Worlds Fair Amphitheater.

NEW this year: the Sweet P’s BBQ and Soul House experience. Come enjoy dinner and drinks before each show by upgrading your Music Feeds tickets to include the Sweet P’s Experience! The Sweet P’s Experience includes BBQ, ribs, brisket, Creole favorites and season specialties, complimentary nonalcoholic beverages, a private cash bar and a private bathroom. When purchasing your Music Feeds tickets, be sure to add the Sweet P’s Experience for $30. Only 150 Sweet P’s Experiences will be sold for each show!

Tickets can be purchased online at www.knoxvilletickets.com/musicfeeds or by calling 865-656-4444.

Special thanks to Commercial Bank for presenting the series and to Delta Dental of Tennessee, Mast General Store, Miller Lite, Sugarlands Distilling Company, Visit Knoxville and YMCA of East Tennessee for their support of Music Feeds.

Steve Earle is one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation. A protege of legendary songwriters Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, he quickly became a master storyteller in his own right, with his songs being recorded by Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, The Pretenders, and countless others. 1986 saw the release of his debut record, Guitar Town, which shot to number one on the country charts. What followed was a varied array of releases including the Grammy Award Winning albums The Revolution Starts…Now (2004), Washington Square Serenade (2007), and Townes (2009). A true Renaissance man, Earle has become a novelist, a film, TV, and stage actor, playwright, record producer, and radio host. Earlier this year, he appeared in the off-Broadway play Samara, for which he also wrote the score that The New York Times called “exquisitely subliminal.” 2018 marked the 30th Anniversary of his legendary album Copperhead Road. GUY is Steve Earle’s 19th studio album.