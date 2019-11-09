Mustang show benefits food bank

A mustang car club hosted an event in Sevierville Saturday to raise money for Second Harvest Food Bank.

Mustangs, Drives & Events hosted the cruise in style show and mountain drive at Quaker Steak & Lube. Money raised from a $10 entry fee went to benefit Second Harvest.

Organizers say they spread the word about the show and people came from nearby states and local communities.

"We love the big donations from big corporations and big companies but the reality is the five and ten dollar donations that we get from the people are really what keeps second harvest going," said Aaron Snukals from Second Harvest.

Second Harvest services Sevier County and many surrounding counties. Quaker Steak and Lube was the host for the event on Saturday.

