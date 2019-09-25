“My vote was for the U.S. Constitution, not against the border wall," says Alexander

Senator Lamar Alexander released a statement Wednesday regarding his vote that opposed President Trump's National Emergency Declaration for the second time.

“At the time I cast this same vote six months ago, the president could have spent $5.7 billion already approved by Congress to build the 234 miles of border wall he requested in January without invoking a national emergency. The U.S. Constitution gives Congress exclusive authority to spend tax dollars. The first act of every senator is to swear an oath to support that constitution. I cannot support this national emergency declaration and be faithful to my oath to support the constitution at the same time.

“Never before has a president asked for funding, Congress not provided it, and the president then used the National Emergencies Act of 1976 to spend the money anyway. My vote today was for United States Constitution, not against the border wall.”