Myrtle Beach leaders unveil new 'beach app'

Myrtle Beach city leaders revealed their new "beach app" during the start of their annual budget retreat on Thursday, WMBF reported.

The app will allow users the chance to check beach conditions, times for high and low tide, rip current information and a live camera from Pier 14.

"It will have all the safety rules and regulations, even golf cart parking. When you click on where you are, it will tell you if a lifeguard's down there, is there parking, is it paid parking,” said Steve Taylor, chairman of the beach advisory committee. “Also it will have … there's a video about safety regulations, how to avoid rip tides and those types of things."

According to a post on the city's Facebook page, more items will be added to the app, including water quality information during the swim season.

