Myrtle Beach reopens all city beaches to the public

Myrtle Beach has announced it is reopening all city beaches to the public.

The city made the announcement on April 28, saying the opening took effect immediately, but that it might take city crews a few days to remove existing barricades.

"It may take the city a few days to remove existing barricades blocking beach access, but the beaches are currently open as are the beach accesses and related parking amenities," the city said on Facebook.

The city added that officials would be " strictly enforcing social distancing requirements for all beachgoers."

