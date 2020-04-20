Myrtle Beach restaurant in business for decades says it won't reopen after shut down

A Myrtle Beach steakhouse that had been in business for forty years says it won't reopen when quarantine and travel restrictions are lifted in South Carolina.

The restaurant, like many across the country, was forced to close due to COVID-19.

WMBF reported that Chuck's Steak House won't reopen, according to its registered agent David Adams.

“There is no easy way say this, but Chuck’s is not reopening when the travel and quarantine bans are lifted,” Adams said via email.

The restaurant had been in business since 1979.

