Myrtle Beach shooting, street party prompts concern, emergency city meeting

The Myrtle Beach City Council addressed its plans for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday period following a rowdy weekend that included large crowds dancing in the middle of Ocean Boulevard and a shooting that injured several people.

“There is no getting around the fact that we had some very undesirable behavior this past weekend,” City Manager John Pedersen said during Monday’s emergency city council meeting held via teleconference.

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said officers responded to a shooting inside RipTydz, located near 14th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, around 7 p.m. Sunday.

WMBF ">reported police quickly found the shooter and placed the person under arrest after an argument inside the restaurant led to the shooting, according to the chief.

Then, at 7:14 p.m., shots were fired in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue, Prock said. She added it took officers 49 seconds to respond and place four people under arrest. All were reportedly gang affiliated from Chesterfield County.

Those who were injured in the shooting were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Prock.

The shootings were preceded by large crowds of people dancing in the middle of Ocean Boulevard around 14th Avenue North, not adhering to social distancing guidelines as recommended to slow the spread of COVID-19. Video of the dancing went viral on social media.

Over the past weekend, Prock said there were between 30 and 40 officers working the day shift, while roughly 35 to 42 officers were on night shift. She noted that weekend staffing is based around conversations with those in the local business community, and expectations were that the number of officers on patrol was adequate.

Prock added that the department received inaccurate information from the business community and that communication was lacking.

“I was extremely disappointed about the lack of participation,” Prock said.

Looking ahead to the Memorial Day weekend, the chief told council members that the department would have 100 state officers assisting with enforcement, as well as 20 from local jurisdictions.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is also planning to implement a traffic congestion management plan that will include dedicating an emergency lane for calls for service and blocking areas if needed for pedestrian traffic, according to Prock.

On Wednesday, law enforcement will assess whether the emergency lane will need to be used, according to city leaders. It would run from 29th Avenue North to 29th Avenue South.

Barricades will also be erected as needed along Ocean Boulevard, traffic congestion relief teams will be used for dispersing crowds, and response teams will answer complaints about non-compliance of city and state laws.

“The Myrtle Beach Police Department is here to ensure your safety,” Prock said.

Pedersen said there are a number of other actions the city is prepared to take as circumstances dictate, including implementing a curfew. The city manager also asked council to allow him to suspend golf cart and moped rentals for 72 hours during the holiday weekend.

The incidents in Myrtle Beach over the weekend came as restaurants were only days removed from resuming dine-in service after Gov. Henry McMaster suspended it in March to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

There are restrictions on the number of diners allowed inside restaurants, and reports were that some customers in Myrtle Beach were rude and impatient over the weekend because of delays.

Pedersen said a number of businesses are still not fully staffed.

