Myrtle Beach police rescue dog from hotel pool roof; owner cited

Myrtle Beach police helped rescue a dog that was stuck on a roof for hours, according to a police report.

According to WMBF, officers were called Sunday to a hotel in the 2400 block of South Ocean Boulevard where they found a person on a ladder, trying to a get a small black dog off the pool roof. The person told officers that the dog had been on the roof for two or three hours in the cold temperatures and didn't know where she came from.

They were all able to get the dog safely and tracked down the owner of the dog in a room at the hotel.

The suspect, identified as Keish Buchanan, said she left the hotel to go to Walmart and left the dog outside on the patio.

“When she came back, the dog was gone but did not attempt to call the front desk and locate her,” the police report stated.

The dog also appeared to be malnourished, according to police documents.

The officer told Buchanan that “due to the circumstances of the dog being outside the cold temperature, malnourished, underweight, without food or shelter this is considered animal neglect.”

The dog was surrendered to the police department and taken to an animal hospital for precautionary reasons.

The police report stated that there was a second dog in the room that appeared to be underweight. Police said an animal control officer will be doing a follow up on the other dog.

Buchanan was cited for animal neglect.

