Myrtle's Chicken and Beer has permanently closed its Kingston Pike location.

The restaurant has a sign outside indicating that the building is up for lease by Chris Barnes of Barnes Commercial Real Estate, Inc.

Myrtles opened on Oct. 7, 2019, as the second Myrtle's location in Knoxville. The first Market Square location was opened in the spring of 2018. That location remains temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

