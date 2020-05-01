N. Carolina court: Middle finger didn't warrant traffic stop

North Carolina's high court says a trooper wasn't justified to pull over a driver whom he says flashed his middle finger out the window.

The state Supreme Court on Friday ruled that evidence showed Trooper Paul Stevens lacked reasonable suspicion to pull over Shawn Patrick Ellis for disorderly conduct three years ago.

The trooper ultimately cited Ellis for resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

The justices' decision will overturn a trial judge's denial to suppress the trooper's statement. Friday's opinion says the trooper didn’t know whether the gesture was directed at him or another driver.

