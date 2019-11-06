Deputy and suspect shot at North Carolina hospital

A deputy and suspect were shot Wednesday morning just after 8:15 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, a suspect tried to take a deputy’s weapon and a scuffle ensued. Another detective happened to be in the area for an unrelated investigation and was able to assist and subdue the subject.

The suspect had been taken into custody Tuesday night on active warrants related to home invasions. The subject started having medical issues so authorities took him to the hospital.

The deputy is expected to recover. The suspect’s condition was not available.

Authorities confirm that the hospital is safe and secure for potential patients or visitors.

There is a joint investigation underway, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.