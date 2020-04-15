N95 masks a must have for nurses heading to New York

Knoxville nurse Kristin Leuking is heading to New York City this week to help in the fight against the coronavirus, she says nurses are in desperate need of N95 face masks.

"I really need to be taking N95 masks." Said Leuking who plans to head to New York on Friday. "The cloth ones don’t do us any good, the surgical masks don’t do us any good on the front lines of the ICU and the ER, so if anyone has extra stock I would be happy to take those up there."

For Leuking, the call to work at ground zero for America's coronavirus outbreak serves as both a desire to help, and a cure four curiosity.

"I want to see whats going on for myself" Said Leuking who will be working at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Queens.

"We’re so far removed so I think people aren’t getting it but they’re getting the fearful parts of it and panicked that it’s going to come here. I want to help us prepare for it if it does come here."

If you want to help Kristin or other nurses heading to New York, supplies and packages can be sent to :

Helping the Frontline Workers

C/O Kristin Lueking

209-10 41st Avenue

#2N

Bayside, New York 11361

