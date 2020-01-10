17-year-old NASA intern discovers rare new planet

A high school student was just 3 days into his NASA internship when he made a rare discovery.

17-year-old Wolf Cukier interned at NASA over the summer when he discovered a new planet.

"I was looking through the data for everything the volunteers had flagged as an eclipsing binary, a system where two stars circle around each other and from our view eclipse each other every orbit," Cukier said. "About three days into my internship, I saw a signal from a system called TOI 1338. At first I thought it was a stellar eclipse, but the timing was wrong. It turned out to be a planet."

The system was flagged as an eclipse. After going over the data, Cukier realized a planet was present too.

The new planet was named TOI 1338 b and lies 1,300 light-years away and orbits its stars every 95 days.

The planet has two suns that orbit each other every 15 days. One is 10 nearly 10 percent bigger than Earth's Sun and the other is only one-third the Sun's mass.

The newly found planet is 6.9 times larger Earth, nearly the size of Saturn. NASA officials said the planet is unlikely to be liveable.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.