NASA launches program to chase snowstorms

When winter weather warnings are issued people have a series of questions including how much snow will come and how it will impact them. All questions weather officials say are the most difficult to predict.

NASA will send a team of scientists, a host of ground instruments and tow research aircraft to study the inner workings of snowstorms.

The Investigation of Microphysics Precipitation for Atlantic Coast-Threatening Snowstorms (IMPACTS), has its first deployment from Jan. 17 through March 1. NASA said this will be the first comprehensive study of East Coast snowstorms in 30 years.

"Some places having two feet of snow, and other nearby places having one inch -- that's a big forecast problem," atmospheric scientist and IMPACTS principal investigator Lynn McMurdie of the University of Washington in Seattle said.

Areas that get a lot of snow tend to be beneath narrow regions within the clouds called snow bands, that produce intense snowfall, NASA officials said.

Researchers said they aren't sure why the snow bands form or how they evolve over the storm's lifetime.

The IMPACTS team will fly through snow bands in NASA's P-3 Orion research aircraft, based out of NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

The aircraft has cloud probes under the wings that will measure the sizes and shapes of snowflakes. The team will also use the probes to measure temperature and water vapor.

The P-3 will also drop sensors during flights over the ocean that will measure temperature, humidity and wind speed.

Mobile crews on land will send up weather balloons to measure the same things from the ground up through the clouds.

“All this information is important and complementary,” said IMPACTS’ deputy principal investigator John Yorks of NASA Goddard. “The data collected directly in the cloud by the P-3 will inform how we interpret the remote sensing data from the ER-2 and help us understand the structure and evolution of the snow bands.”

NASA officials said the variety in research gathering will give the team's different examples to use to puzzle together how snow gets disturbed within storms and eventually transform that to computer models. Officials hope this will help improve snow predictions in the future.

