NASCAR, Bristol Motor Speedway keeping close eye on coronavirus

The NASCAR world is keeping a close eye the situation with

the continually-spreading coronavirus.

The drivers are set to return to the famed high banks at Bristol Motor Speedway during the first weekend of April. Certainly on the minds of Bristol and NASCAR officials is the rapidly spreading virus known as Covid-19. BMS general manager Jerry Caldwell and Xfinity series driver Justin Allgaier were at Cheddars on Kingston Pike in Knoxville on Monday promoting the upcoming weekend.

As for the track preparations, Caldwell said, "We encourage fans to practice good hygiene, let's be smart about it and come enjoy a great race weekend. We're excited about it."

"The one thing that makes NASCAR, the great thing about our sport is the fan access and accessibility that we have for the drivers, teams, crews. We don't want to diminish that as much as we can, but we have to obviously be somewhat concerned about it," said Allgaier.

Allgaier added that he is now carrying his own sharpie to sign autographs for fans so as to limit contact. Below is the official statement released by Bristol Motor Speedway regarding Covid-19 and their upcoming race weekend:

“Bristol Motor Speedway is closely monitoring facts and recommendations from public health officials. The CDC's current risk assessment says COVID-19 is not currently widespread in the United States and for most people, the immediate risk of being exposed to the virus is low. To prevent the spread of cold, flu or COVID-19, experts are encouraging prevention, not panic, and asking people to practice good hygiene---frequent hand-washing, using hand sanitizer and covering sneezes and coughs. We are adding hand-washing stations and will encourage our guests through our many means of communication to use good hygiene while enjoying our events.“

