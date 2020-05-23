NASCAR SpeedPark Smoky Mountains set to reopen in June

Businesses are reopening across East Tennessee after being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASCAR SpeedPark Smoky Mountains announced it will reopen to guests on Wednesday, June 3.

“With guidance from the CDC, the state of Tennessee, and other appropriate government and industry recommendations, we are adjusting business operations and taking precautionary health measures,” the park said in a release. “Our intention is to care for our team, our guests, and our community as family, as this is our top priority.”

Park officials said they will implement several precautions to keep staff and guests safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following precautions will be practiced:

-Extra cleaning and sanitization of frequently touched surfaces in the park

-Added hand sanitizing stations throughout the park. All guests will be asked to sanitize before and after enjoying the rides

-Social distancing markers placed throughout the park

-Limited guest capacity (50 percent in its first phase of reopening)

-Team members required to wear masks; guests are encouraged but not required to

-Team members will participate in daily wellness screening before the start of their shift

-Wellness checks for guests before entry to the park

-Plexiglass barriers placed throughout the park

-Encouraging guests to go “cashless” for payments

-Elimination of self-serve food and beverage stations as well as water fountains

-Temporary closure of the rock climbing and select arcade games to allow for social distancing

