NASCAR honors Knoxville firefighter

NASCAR truck series driver Harrison Burton and Bristol Motor Speedway officials made a stop in downtown Knoxville Thursday.

They were at the Knoxville fire department to honor someone they're calling a Hometown Hero!! K-F-D assistant fire chief Robert Roshay was recognized for his heroic actions at an apartment fire back in December. Burton says he loves how the Hometown Heroes Tour gets NASCAR drivers out in the community. He says, "Its cool to go around and meet these people especially at fire and police departments and today we're here to honor someone that saved a life. This program is really cool to get NASCAR involved with the local departments and things like that."

Burton and the truck series drivers will kickoff a weekend of racing on the famed Bristol high banks next Thursday night August 15th.

ABOUT HARRISON BURTON:

Harrison Burton, driver of the No. 18 truck for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. The second-generation racer, son of former Cup Series driver and current NBC television analyst Jeff Burton, has had a solid rookie season. He has posted seven top-fives and nine top-10s. He has raced to a best finish of third, four times this season. It will be his second Truck Series start at Bristol; In 2017 he finished 18th at Bristol in Trucks. He started fifth and finished 10th in the Xfinity Series race at Bristol in April. He won four K&N Series races, including at Bristol in 2017.