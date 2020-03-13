NASCAR races postponed as sporting events continue to address coronavirus concerns

Officials with NASCAR have postponed upcoming events, making stock car racing the latest sport to address coronavirus concerns.

"We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport," NASCAR said in a statement.

The announcement comes less than a day after NASCAR tweeted they would hold events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans.

