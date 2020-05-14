NASCAR set for return to live racing

NASCAR held a virtual draw for positions for Sunday's lineup at Darlington raceway, and Stock Car racing is making its long awaited return to the track.

Fans are ready for some live racing, but it will be from your living room as the racing returns without fans. Officials of the sport believe they’re ready as well says Ben Kennedy, VP of the sports’ racing development, "NASCAR has implemented a really comprehensive plan to ensure the health and safety of everyone that’s going and the surrounding communities and it’s really been in lock step with stage and local government officials and local health officials in following CSC and OSHA guidelines.”

NASCAR’s unprecedented return includes limited access and strict guidelines for coverage of the event. Press Box access will be limited to only 4 reporters. The Associated Press reporter will serve as the point person for media covering remotely. Reporters must wear protective masks at all times. And there’ll be no in-person interviews after the race. Those will be done via post-rave video teleconference.

Different but necessary measures in place, protecting everyone—especially the drivers, who are anxious to get behind the wheel, ”The

e-sports pivot and everything my sports done in the last two months has made me proud, I had a lot of fun, but nothing’s gonna replace the real thing," says Cup Series driver Landon Cassill.

Circling back around to the fans, will they watch? Veteran NASCAR specialist Dr. Jerry Punch says, you bet, "It’s gonna be strange, but fans are hungry for live sports, I think the fans will watch and when they can go back, which could be mid-June, then I think they will pack the place.”

Also this weekend, the sport will honor front line healthcare workers with the running of the The Real Heroes 400. It’s part of of The Real Heroes Project, where 14 sports leagues, including NASCAR are recognizing and paying tribute to medical professionals in the fight against

COVID-19.

Copyright WVLT News. All right reserved.