NBA in talks to finish season at Disney resort

The National Basketball Association is discussing a return to league play.

According to a statement from NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass, the league, along with the Player's Association is exploring a way to play its remaining games at Disney's Wide World of Sports.

According to Bass, play will pick back up "in late July at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida as a single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing."

The following is a statement from NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass: pic.twitter.com/8gfK5iVXs8 — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2020

"Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place," Bass stated.

It's unclear how many games would be played or how the playoffs would be structured.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.