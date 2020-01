The National Basketball Association postponed Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The decision follows the tragic death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who died alongside his 13-year-old daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The Lakers will return to the court on Jan. 31 in a home game against the Portland Trailblazers.

