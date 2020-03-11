NBA suspends season amid coronavirus concerns

The NBA announced it has suspended its season amid coronavirus fears.

The NBA made the announcement after a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminary tested positive for the virus. That game, held tonight, was canceled.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

The NCAA and the SEC have banned fans from attending tournament games due to the coronavirus outbreak.

